COLOMBO Feb 17 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates steady on Monday at multi-year lows, as expected, with inflation expected to be contained throughout 2014 by "well-managed demand conditions and improved domestic supply".

The repurchase rate (standing deposit facility) and reverse repurchase rate (standing lending facility rate) were left at multi-year lows of 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent respectively.

It trimmed the standing lending facility rate by 50 basis points in January after having slashed the both rates by 125 basis points since December 2012.

The central bank has forecast headline inflation, which hit a 23-month low of 4.4 percent in January, to be around 5 percent by end-2014.

The central bank said it expected Federal Reserve quantitative easing to have minimal impact on $67 billion economy as a result of its policy measures to attract investors who have "a serious and long-term view of the Sri Lankan economy".

The central bank said the country had a net $119 million inflow into the stock and bond markets this year through Feb. 10 and it absorbed $58.7 million, to prevent volatility in the rupee exchange rate.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the monetary policy rates steady.