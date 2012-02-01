* What: Sri Lanka February monetary policy rate decision
* When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* The central bank is expected to keep its repurchase and
reverse repurchase rates steady at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent
respectively, their lowest levels in more than seven years, for
a 13th straight month, according to 14 out of 15 analysts polled
by Reuters. One analyst expects a 50 basis points (bps) hike in
both rates.
The Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) is expected to be left
steady at 8 percent, according to 12 analysts. One expects the
central bank to cut it by 100 bps, while two expects a
50 bps increase.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- The steps the central bank will announce as 'new measures'
to change the structure of the economy and cool down continuing
high credit growth.
- Implications for post-war investor confidence after Sri
Lanka turning down the remaining $800 million of a $2.6 billion
loan after the global lender repeatedly requested the central
bank to allow flexibility in the rupee exchange rate.
- How long the central bank can maintain the exchange rate
at the 113.90 level. The central bank has already spent
over $2.6 billion to keep depreciation at bay since July last
year.
- Interest rates. Market interest rates have already
increased between 117-172 basis points since Nov. 21, largely
after the devaluation, making local borrowing expensive, which
may help reduce demand-driven inflation.
- Economists and analysts say the central bank has been
overly optimistic in targeting $25 billion in inflows this year
and 8 percent economic growth along with record exports earnings
and remittances in 2012, since the country's main
export markets Europe and Middle East are in turmoil.
- Private-sector credit growth at a 17-year high of more
than 30 percent year-on-year since March. It hit 33.5 percent in
November, much higher than the central bank's year-end estimate
of 27 percent. The central bank wants to slow it to 16 percent
by the year's end.
MARKET IMPACT:
- The stock market, which is on a sliding trend due
to credit concerns, may be affected if the central bank's new
measures squeeze liquidity and make borrowing expensive, while
money market rates may rise as liquidity is expected to remain
tight.
- If the new policy measures increase market interest rates,
investors may move their funds to fixed deposits from equities.
- The central bank will have to pump more dollars from its
reserves if rates are kept on hold as low rates could encourage
importers to step up overseas purchases and boost dollar demand.
However, dealers say declining reserves are beginning to test
the central bank's ability to defend the rupee.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Friday's announcement:
Repot Reverse repot SIR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 8.50 8.00
Average 7.03 8.53 8.00
Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.00
Maximum 7.50 9.00 8.50
No. of analysts 15 15 15
NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated:
HSBC, Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital,
Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National
Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC
Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, MAS Capital
and Frontier Research.
($1 = 113.900 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)