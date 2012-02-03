* Central bank allows slight rupee depreciation

* Surprise rate hike first in 13 months

* Reserves have fallen one-third in 5 months (Adds cenbank allowing rupee depreciation, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Feb 3 Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday raised policy rates for the first time in 13 months in the face of a looming balance-of-payments crisis and rampant credit growth, aiming to cut trade and current account deficits and ease the need to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

Contrary to market expectations, the central bank raised the repurchase and reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points to 7.50 percent and 9.00 percent respectively, from their lowest levels in more than seven years.

The central bank also said foreign exchange reserves had fallen by one-third in just five months to $5.9 billion, or 3.6 months of import cover, as it defended the rupee against the depreciation pressure to which most Asian peers relented.

In a nod to International Monetary Fund pressure to allow more exchange rate flexibility, the central bank let the rupee depreciate by 20 cents on Friday. It has spent at least $2.2 billion defending the rupee since August.

An IMF team has been in Sri Lanka since Jan. 25 to review its progress under a $2.6 billion loan programme which requires the government to maintain 3.5 months of import cover. Sri Lanka has said it will not take the $800 million in disbursements left in the loan.

The central bank has ordered commercial banks to cap their lending this year at 18 percent above their total 2011 loans. Banks that get up to 5 percent of their funding from foreign sources can lend 23 percent more in 2012 than they did last year.

DAMPENING IMPORTS

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters that the main problem was how cheap credits were spawning high imports. "So we thought of increasing the price and limiting the quantity to dampen the imports and reduce the trade deficit," he said.

Danushka Samarasinghe, the head of research at TKS Securities in Colombo, said the rate hike was premature.

"The market rates will go up by around 2 percent and it will destabilise the market for some time. Also the banks will curb the credit to see what sort of rates they are going to see. So that is a bit of a concern for economic growth sentiment."

However, Cabraal said the central bank's forecast of 8 percent growth in 2012 stands. He said it need not be revised down as the bank had originally targeted 16 percent credit growth for the year.

Analysts have called the 8 percent projection is optimistic.

The central bank anticipates that Friday's measures to result in a balance-of-payments surplus this year, based on its expectations for foreign direct investment, remittances, inflows from tourism and the plan to take a $1 billion loan to finance petroleum imports.

(Editing by Bryson Hull and Richard Borsuk)