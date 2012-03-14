(Repeats with no change ahead of official release) * What: Sri Lanka March monetary policy rate decision * When: Wednesday, March 14 at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT REUTERS FORECAST: * The central bank is expected to raise its repurchase and reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points for a second month to 8.00 percent and 9.50 percent respectively to their highest level in more than two years, according to a Reuters poll of 17 analysts. The Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) is expected to be left unchanged at 8 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: - The central bank's lower economic growth forecast for 2012. Analysts expect the central bank to cut the GDP growth forecast to around 7 percent. The central bank has already said it will be between 7.0-7.5 percent, down from the earlier forecast of 8 percent. - The impact of the central bank's measures to slash the trade and current account deficits. The central bank raised key policy rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2007 and limited commercial banks' lending to 18 percent in last month's monetary policy enouncement. The bank has also allowed the market to determine the rupee exchange rate since Feb. 9, after spending more than $2.7 billion to stave off depreciation, removing a point of friction with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue a $2.6 billion loan. - If Sri Lanka accepts the remaining $800 million tranche from the IMF loan, after turning it down in January. Officials at the central bank have told Reuters the government may opt for the last tranche as the country's reserves have now dwindled to an amount that can finance only 3.5 months of imports. - Implications for post-war investor confidence. Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy has started to see some external imbalances after its long-term defence of the rupee, which made rating agencies warn of the risk of rating downgrade. - If the central bank reverses its exchange rate policy. The bank has already intervened once when the rupee hit a record high on Feb. 28. It has employed other tactics, including moral suasion and forcing banks to cut their net dollar opening positions, to stop more depreciation. - Interest rates. Market interest rates have risen by 115-143 basis points since the central bank raised policy rates on Feb. 3. However, analysts say the central bank should allow higher market interest rates, if it wants to stabilise the rupee. - If private-sector credit growth is cooling down, after the central bank's tightening measures. MARKET IMPACT: - Whether the central bank raises rates or not, banks will not lend as easily. Money market rates are expected to rise as liquidity remains tight and makes borrowing more expensive. - Investors will shift from the stock market, which is on a downward trend, to the fixed income market. - Economic growth should cool as higher borrowing costs discourage imports and investments. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Wednesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 8.00 9.50 8.00 Average 7.85 9.35 8.00 Minimum 7.50 9.00 7.75 Maximum 8.50 10.00 8.50 No. of analysts 17 17 17 NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated: HSBC, Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital, Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, MAS Capital, ICICI Bank, Amana Bank, and Frontier Research. ($1 = 113.900 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)