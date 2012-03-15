COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics on Thursday said it has delayed the release of the official 2011 gross domestic product (GDP) data as scheduled due to incomplete data, a senior government official said.

Suranjana Vidyaratne, the director general of the Statistics Department, said it will take a few more days to collect the remaining data. She declined give a date for the data release.

A Reuters poll has predicted the $59 billion economy to have expanded by 8 percent in 2011 compared to a year ago with the fourth quarter growth to have recorded 7.7 percent.