(Repeats story ahead of central bank decision later in day) * Sri Lanka May monetary policy rate decision * Friday, May 11 at 1800 hours. (1230 GMT Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key policy rates steady on Friday after raising them twice since February. A Reuters poll of 14 analysts showed repurchase and reverse repurchase rates are expected to be held steady at 7.75 percent 9.75 percent respectively. The rates are at their highest level in more than two and half years. The statutory reserve ratio (SRR) is also expected to be left unchanged at 8 percent. Analysts said though the central bank may not raise policy rate again for now, it has raised benchmark T-bill yields, allowing benchmark treasury bill yields to rise between 319-359 bps since early February. "The central bank seems to using other policy measures like T-bill yields other than touching the policy rates this time," said an analyst asking not to be named. "The central bank might tighten liquidity a little bit more, but I don't think they will touch policy rates this time." Dealers say credit growth has still been strong and heavy imports are continuing. But the central bank has said current interest rates have been effective enough to curb credit growth and restrain a widening trade deficit. The central bank raised its repurchase rate by 75 basis points and reverse repurchase rate by 125 basis points on Feb. 3. The rupee hit a record low of 133.50 against the dollar on April 25. The central bank has said the island nation may see 2012 annual average inflation hitting 6-7 percent, compared to an original target of 4-6 percent. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.75 9.75 8.00 Average 7.93 9.93 8.00 Minimum 7.75 9.75 8.00 Maximum 8.75 10.75 8.50 No. of analysts 14 14 14 ($1 = 128.0250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed Lane)