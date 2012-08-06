* Key policy rates seen unchanged for fourth month
* Weak rupee, drought fuel inflationary pressures
* Tuesday, Aug 7 at 0730 hours (0200 GMT
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 6 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep interest rates steady for a fourth straight
month on Tuesday as a spike in inflation to a 42-month high
complicates its efforts to bolster cooling growth.
All 11 analysts polled by Reuters expected repurchase and
reverse repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.75 percent
and 9.75 percent respectively. Both rates are at their highest
in more than two years.
All the analysts expect commercial banks' statutory reserve
ratio (SRR) to be left unchanged at 8 percent.
The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for
Sri Lanka's economic growth to 6.75 percent this year from an
earlier estimate of 7.5 percent and less than the central bank's
7.2 percent target due to the global economic slowdown.
But high inflation, fed by an ailing rupee and
drought sweeping the foodgrain growing parts of the island
nation, limits room for monetary easing.
"I am concerned about the rise in core inflation, though the
central bank may not raise the policy rates at this moment,"
said Amal Sandaratne, chief executive at Colombo-based Frontier
Research.
Core annual inflation, which excludes volatile food and
energy prices, rose to a 10-month high of 6.0 percent in July
from 5.8 percent a month earlier.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last month
there was no need for a monetary policy response for the
accelerating inflation which he attributed largely to supply
constraints following the drought.
Since February the central bank has raised policy rates
twice to their highest level in more than two and half years,
restricted credit and allowed a more flexible exchange rate to
avert a balance-of-payments crisis.
The rupee has fallen over 16 percent against the U.S.
dollar since November, swelling the cost of Sri Lanka's imports
.
Though repo and reverse-repo rates were raised by 75 and 125
basis points respectively since February, the central bank has
allowed the yields in treasury bills to rise between 267-416
basis points in the same period.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Tuesday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.75 9.75 8.00
Average 7.75 9.75 8.00
Minimum 7.75 9.75 8.00
Maximum 7.75 9.75 8.00
Rates in July 7.75 9.75 8.80
No. of analysts 16 16 16
($1 = 131.8500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)