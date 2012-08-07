(Repeats poll issued on Monday) * Key policy rates seen unchanged for fourth month * Weak rupee, drought fuel inflationary pressures * Tuesday, Aug 7 at 0730 hours (0200 GMT By Shihar Aneez COLOMBO, Aug 6 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady for a fourth straight month on Tuesday as a spike in inflation to a 42-month high complicates its efforts to bolster cooling growth. All 11 analysts polled by Reuters expected repurchase and reverse repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.75 percent and 9.75 percent respectively. Both rates are at their highest in more than two years. All the analysts expect commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) to be left unchanged at 8 percent. The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for Sri Lanka's economic growth to 6.75 percent this year from an earlier estimate of 7.5 percent and less than the central bank's 7.2 percent target due to the global economic slowdown. But high inflation, fed by an ailing rupee and drought sweeping the foodgrain growing parts of the island nation, limits room for monetary easing. "I am concerned about the rise in core inflation, though the central bank may not raise the policy rates at this moment," said Amal Sandaratne, chief executive at Colombo-based Frontier Research. Core annual inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to a 10-month high of 6.0 percent in July from 5.8 percent a month earlier. Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last month there was no need for a monetary policy response for the accelerating inflation which he attributed largely to supply constraints following the drought. Since February the central bank has raised policy rates twice to their highest level in more than two and half years, restricted credit and allowed a more flexible exchange rate to avert a balance-of-payments crisis. The rupee has fallen over 16 percent against the U.S. dollar since November, swelling the cost of Sri Lanka's imports . Though repo and reverse-repo rates were raised by 75 and 125 basis points respectively since February, the central bank has allowed the yields in treasury bills to rise between 267-416 basis points in the same period. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.75 9.75 8.00 Average 7.75 9.75 8.00 Minimum 7.75 9.75 8.00 Maximum 7.75 9.75 8.00 Rates in July 7.75 9.75 8.80 No. of analysts 16 16 16 ($1 = 131.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)