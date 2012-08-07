BRIEF-Vibrant Global Capital says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 pct stake in co
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO Aug 7 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, saying a spike in inflation was due to adverse weather conditions and the resulting disruptions to domestic food supplies.
"The Monetary Board of the Central Bank ... was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate, and accordingly ... decided to maintain the Repurchase rate and the Reverse Repurchase rate unchanged at 7.75 per cent and 9.75 per cent, respectively," the central bank said in a statement.
The market had expected both rates to be held steady. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by John Mair)
* Says has issued an aggregate 47.4 million shares at issue price of INR 94.70 per share to Tamarind Capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2szkhQB) Further company coverage: