* Growth target still reachable despite global slowdown -
c.bank
* Inflation expected to ease with domestic supply
improvements
* Weaker rupee, drought drive inflation
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 7 Sri Lanka kept its policy rates
unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, aiming to lift economic
growth amid a spike in inflation that the central bank
attributed to adverse weather conditions disrupting domestic
food supplies.
The central bank held the repurchase and reverse repurchase
rates at 7.75 and 9.75 percent, respectively, for a fourth
straight month, the highest levels in more than two years and in
line with market expectations.
The government in March revised down its 2012 growth
estimate for the country's $59 billion economy to 7.2 percent
from an earlier 8 percent, after a record 8.3 percent expansion
last year.
The central bank has raised policy rates twice since
February to the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years, ordered
commercial banks to cap lending this year at 18 percent above
their total 2011 loans, and allowed a more flexible exchange
rate to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.
"The amount of credit that could still be disbursed in the
second half of the year by licensed banks even with the credit
ceiling in place, could comfortably support the revised economic
growth path," the central bank said in a statement. "In that
context, the growth estimates still seem to be within reach,
notwithstanding the gloomy global conditions."
The central bank said growth in private sector lending by
commercial banks had declined to 11.4 percent in the first half
of this year compared with 18.1 percent in the second half of
2011.
NEAR DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION
Annual inflation hit a 42-month high of 9.8 percent in July
from 9.3 percent a month earlier. The central bank ruled out any
monetary policy response to the spike at the time, saying that
it was due to supply constraints.
The central bank said although there could be some
transitory inflationary pressures in the near term, improvements
in domestic supply conditions and tight monetary measures were
expected to contain inflation at single-digit levels for the
remainder of the year.
Analysts have raised concerns over rising core inflation,
which excludes volatile food and energy prices, after it hit a
10-month high of 6.0 percent in July from 5.8 percent a month
earlier. High inflation is fed by an ailing rupee that
has depreciated more than 16 percent since November and drought
sweeping the food grain growing parts of the island nation.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris Lewis)