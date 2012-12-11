* Key policy rates seen unchanged for eighth straight month
* Central bank expects inflation be high in December
* Announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 0730 hours (0200 GMT
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Dec 11 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep interest rates steady for an eighth straight
month on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, but may consider
easing monetary conditions early next year, similar to many of
its peers in Asia.
All 13 analysts polled by Reuters expect the repurchase and
reverse repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.75 percent
and 9.75 percent respectively. The two benchmarks are at their
highest in more than three years.
One analyst expected the central bank to cut commercial
banks' Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) by 25 basis points in a
modest step to support growth, which is expected to slow down to
6.8 percent this year from a record 8.3 percent in 2011.
While central banks from Australia to Thailand have eased
policy this year to counter the global slowdown, Sri Lanka has
maintained a tight monetary stance to keep a lid on inflation
and to curb the country's fiscal and external deficits.
Since February, it has raised rates twice, allowed rupee
exchange rate flexibility, and imposed a credit ceiling
after the country saw a record trade deficit than resulted in a
negative balace-of-payments gap.
The government last month said that it expects to meet the
fiscal deficit target of 6.2 percent of the gross domestic
product, the level agreed with the International Monetary Fund
under the terms of a $2.6 billion loan.
Sri Lanka's inflation rate in November surprisingly rose to
a three-month high of 9.5 percent from a year earlier after
heavy rain pushed up prices of vegetables and other food.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said annual
inflation may be steady at 9.5 percent in December year-on-year.
"We adjusted the prices for good reason," Cabraal told
Reuters, referring to the government's decision to pass upward
price revisions in global fuel prices and imports to consumers
from early 2012.
"But we know for sure it is not as a result of the demand.
There was no risk from the demand side as we had imposed a
credit ceiling."
Samantha Amerasinghe, an economist at Colombo-based Standard
Chartered Bank, projects inflation could ease in 2013, which
would help the central bank to loosen monetary policy.
"Headline inflation is likely to inch higher in Q4 2012 due
to upward revisions of administered prices of fuel and
supply-side constraints. Hence, it is too early for a rate cut
in December," she said.
The rupee has fallen more than 14.3 percent against the U.S.
dollar since November last year, swelling the cost of Sri
Lanka's imports and adding to inflationary pressures.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Friday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.75 9.75 8.00
Average 7.75 9.75 7.98
Minimum 7.75 9.75 7.75
Maximum 7.75 9.75 8.00
Rates in October 7.75 9.75 8.00
No. of analysts 13 13 13
($1 = 128.800 Sri Lanka rupees)
