* Rates seen steady Tuesday after unexpected cut in December * Annual inflation hit near record high in January * Analysts expect another cut of at least 25 bps in first half * Announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 0730 hours (0200 GMT By Ranga Sirilal COLOMBO, Feb 11 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key policy rates steady on Tuesday despite annual inflation running at a near-record high, a Reuters poll showed. Eleven out of 15 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank's repurchase and reverse repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.50 percent and 9.50 percent respectively on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts expected the central bank to keep commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) steady at 8 percent, while one predicted a 100 basis point cut. Most of the analysts expect the central bank to cut the policy rates at least by another 25 bp points in the first half of 2013. Sri Lanka's year-on-year inflation rate in January accelerated to a near record high of 9.8 percent due to a spike in vegetable prices after floods, but the central bank has said inflation would start to ease after March. In December, the central bank surprised markets by cutting both money market rates by 25 bp, the country's first easing in nearly two years, lowering them from three-year highs to boost faltering economic growth as inflation pressures were expected to ease. "The central bank is moving towards a more dovish monetary policy stance to support growth as inflation is expected to moderate from Q2-2013 onwards," said Samantha Amerasinghe, an economist at Colombo-based Standard Chartered Bank. "However, it is concerned that further policy easing could risk fuelling near-term inflationary pressures." Sri Lanka, early last year, adopted a more flexible exchange rate, credit ceiling and tight monetary policy to curb a record high trade deficit and prevent a balance-of-payment crisis. The measures helped to narrow 2012 trade deficit by 4.1 percent to $9.31 billion from a record $9.7 billion in the previous year, central bank's trade data showed. The central bank has said the measures have hit the island nation's economic growth, which is expected to have slowed to 6.5 percent last year from a record 8.3 percent in 2011. The central bank forecasts expansion of 7.5 percent this year. The rupee fell 10.7 percent against the U.S. dollar last year after the central bank's flexible exchange rate policy took effect, swelling the cost of Sri Lanka's imports and adding to inflationary pressures. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.50 9.50 8.00 Average 7.43 9.42 7.93 Minimum 7.00 9.00 7.00 Maximum 7.50 9.50 8.00 Rates in January 7.50 9.50 8.00 No. of analysts 15 15 15 ($1 = 126.1000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Editing by Shihar Aneez and Eric Meijer)