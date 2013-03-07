* Central bank says inflation to ease in March * Fuel price hike yet to be reflected in inflation * Announcement on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT By Ranga Sirilal COLOMBO, March 7 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady on Friday despite annual inflation running at a near-record high, a Reuters poll showed. Twelve out of 15 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank's repurchase and reverse repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.50 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively, while three predicted a 25 basis point (bps) cut in both. All analysts surveted expected the central bank to keep commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) steady at 8 percent. The International Monetary Fund last month said high inflation may limit the room for near-term monetary easing and constrain the $59 billion economy's recovery. The IMF also has warned Sri Lankan of slowing economic growth, lower tax revenue, and high borrowing. Sri Lanka's year-on-year inflation rate in February was at near record high of 9.8 percent due to a spike in vegetable prices after floods. But the central bank expects the inflation to ease in coming months due to lower vegetable prices and a higher base effect. "This month we expect a lower level of inflation at about 7.8 to 8 percent," Swarna Gunaratne, the central bank's chief economist, told Reuters. Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on imported fuel, raised fuel prices to record levels on Feb. 23 to keep the state-owned oil firm from suffering further losses due to increased global oil prices. Gunaratne, however, said the second round impact of fuel price hikes could be reflected in future inflation. The central bank has acknowledged that tough monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate it adapted last year have curbed economic activity. Economic growth is expected to have slowed to 6.5 percent last year from a record 8.3 percent in 2011. The central bank forecasts an expansion of 7.5 percent this year. In December, the central bank surprised markets by cutting both money market rates by 25 bps, its first easing in nearly two years, lowering them from three-year highs to boost faltering economic growth as inflation pressures were expected to ease. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.50 9.50 8.00 Average 7.45 9.45 8.00 Minimum 7.25 9.25 8.00 Maximum 7.50 9.50 8.00 Rates in February 7.50 9.50 8.00 No. of analysts 15 15 15 ($1 = 127.275 Sri Lanka rupees) (Editing by Shihar Aneez & Kim Coghill)