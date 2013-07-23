* Policy announcement due on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 am
(0200 GMT
COLOMBO, July 23 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady in July, a
Reuters poll showed, after easing policy in recent weeks.
The central bank reduced commercial banks statutory reserve
ratio by two percentage points, with effect from July 1, and
cuts its main policy interest rates by 50 basis points in May.
The island-nation's central bank's policy stance has leaned
towards easing since December.,
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Tuesday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 9.00 6.00
Average 7.00 9.00 6.00
Minimum 7.00 9.00 6.00
Maximum 7.00 9.00 6.00
Rates in June 7.00 9.00 8.00
No. of analysts 13 13 13
