COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation is expected to remain in single digits for the rest of the year supported by supply side improvements and an absence of demand-driven pressures.

"The Monetary Board was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank unexpectedly cut both the repurchase and the reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points in May, before reducing commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points with effect from July 1 to spur economic growth.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)