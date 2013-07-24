Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation is expected to remain in single digits for the rest of the year supported by supply side improvements and an absence of demand-driven pressures.
"The Monetary Board was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate," the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank unexpectedly cut both the repurchase and the reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points in May, before reducing commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points with effect from July 1 to spur economic growth.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)