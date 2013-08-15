* Policy announcement due on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT

* Central bank has cut policy rates 75 bps since December

COLOMBO Aug 15 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, as it reviews the impact of policy easing in recent months.

The central bank reduced commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by two percentage points from July 1, and cut its main policy interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in May. It reduced the rates by 25 bps in December.

The island-nation's central bank's policy stance has leaned towards easing since December.,

Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement:

Repo Reverse repo SRR

S.Lankan May trade deficit narrows 1.8 pct y/y (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)