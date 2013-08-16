COLOMBO Aug 16 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged on Friday, as expected, but said there is more space for market lending rates to decline with inflation expected to remain in single digits for the rest of the year.

"The Monetary Board ... was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate, and therefore, decided to maintain the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 7.00 per cent and 9.00 per cent, respectively," the central bank said in a statement.

"At the same time, the Board noted that there is yet more space for market lending rates to decline further, and that the reduction of lending rates on medium to long term credit facilities thus far, has been inadequate to reflect the current monetary,"

The central bank unexpectedly cut both the repurchase and the reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points in May, before reducing commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points with effect from July 1 to spur economic growth. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)