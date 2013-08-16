COLOMBO Aug 16 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key monetary policy rates unchanged on Friday, as expected, but
said there is more space for market lending rates to decline
with inflation expected to remain in single digits for the rest
of the year.
"The Monetary Board ... was of the view that the current
monetary policy stance is appropriate, and therefore, decided to
maintain the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate
unchanged at 7.00 per cent and 9.00 per cent, respectively," the
central bank said in a statement.
"At the same time, the Board noted that there is yet
more space for market lending rates to decline further, and that
the reduction of lending rates on medium to long term credit
facilities thus far, has been inadequate to reflect the current
monetary,"
The central bank unexpectedly cut both the repurchase and
the reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points in May, before
reducing commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200
basis points with effect from July 1 to spur economic growth.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim
Coghill)