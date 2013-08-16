* Central bank is still dovish on monetary policy - governor
* Sri Lanka's economic growth has not been up to
potential-governor
* Central bank still confident of 7.5 pct growth for 2013
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Aug 16 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
its key monetary policy rate unchanged on Friday, as expected,
adding that with inflation expected to remain in single digits
for the rest of the year, there was room for market lending
rates to fall.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept its repurchase rate and
reverse repurchase rates at 7 percent and 9 percent respectively
-- their lowest in more than a year.
Although these key policy rates have fallen by 75 basis
points since December, market lending rates have remained
stubbornly high, which lenders attributed to heavy demand from
loss-making state-owned enterprises and higher deposit rates.
The central bank said in its monetary policy statement "the
reduction of lending rates on medium-to-long term credit
facilities, thus far, has been inadequate."
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters:
"We will be watching carefully to see whether that space is
taken up by banks and financial institutions.
"We are dovish. We think that there is a need to relax,
because our inflation numbers are benign and our growth is not
up to its potential. So we want to have better momentum, but at
the same time the impact of the previous policy revisions we
have done must also be felt by the market."
Lending rates at state-run Bank of Ceylon, the country's
largest lender, range from 13.6 percent to 31 percent depending
on the nature of the loan, officials said.
"It will take some time for banks to reduce lending rates as
they have given higher rates for their deposits," S.
Palihawadana, the deputy general manager and chief dealer at
Seylan Bank, told Reuters.
Cabraal said the central bank still sees 2013 economic
growth at 7.5 percent, much higher than the International
Monetary Fund's estimate of 6.3 percent.
Growth in Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy slowed to 6.4
percent last year from a record high of 8.2 percent in 2011.
Annual inflation in July eased to a 15-month low of 6.1
percent from 6.8 percent in the previous month.
