COLOMBO Nov 11 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
key policy interest rates steady at a multiyear low on Monday as
expected after it slashed them by 50 basis points last month in
a surprise move to stimulate the economy.
The current monetary policy stance is appropriate, the
central bank said in a statement. The repurchase rate and
reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.50
percent, respectively.
It also said the country had recorded a balance-of-payments
surplus of $749 million by end-October, broadly in line with the
year-end target of $700 million.
Sri Lanka has already cut its key policy rates by 125 basis
points and commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by 200 bps
since December.
The $59 billion economy is forecast to grow more than 7
percent this year after it grew 6 percent and 6.8 percent in the
first and second quarters, respectively.
The island nation's economic growth slowed to a three-year
low of 6.4 percent last year from a record 8.2 percent in 2011.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts had expected the central
bank to keep the monetary policy rates unchanged.
