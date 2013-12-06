* Policy decision due Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT * C.bank has cut policy rates by 125 bps since December 2012 COLOMBO, Dec 6 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its policy rates steady on at its monetary meeting on Monday, a Reuters poll showed, after it slashed them by 50 basis points in October to multi-year lows to stimulate economic growth. The central bank has lowered key rates by 125 basis points since December last year, along with several other easing monetary-policy measures including cutting commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points from July. Sri Lanka's central bank has estimated the $59 billion economy will grow at a minimum of 7.2 percent this year compared with 6.4 percent in 2012. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Monday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.50 6.00 Average 6.50 8.45 6.00 Minimum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.50 6.00 Rates in Nov 6.50 8.50 6.00 No. of analysts 15 15 15 RELATED STORIES IMF sees progress, but warns Sri Lanka over debt Sri Lanka Nov inflation rate drops to 5.6 pct y/y S.Lanka's foreign commercial debt jumps 36.2 pct Sri Lanka targets banks in tax-raising budget IMF sees 6.5 pct growth for Sri Lanka 2013, 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Eric Meijer)