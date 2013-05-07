COLOMBO, May 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in March, government data showed on Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 47th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The number of foreign visitors jumped to 98,155 in March from 91,102 recorded in the same month of 2012. Arrivals rose 10.9 percent to 288,798 in the first quarter of this year. Arrivals hit a record high of more than 1 million last year, with annual revenue from tourism also touching an all-time peak of $1.04 billion, exceeding government estimates. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) March 98,155 91,102 7.7 Jan-March 288,798 260,525 10.9 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment, tea industries and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)