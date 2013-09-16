Sept 16 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 26.1 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 52nd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) August 100,224 79,456 26.1 Jan-Aug 711,446 622,661 14.3 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-June* 565.3 459.9 22.9 * Latest provisional central bank data 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 132.325 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)