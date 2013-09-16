Sept 16 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped
26.1 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on
Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 52nd
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
August 100,224 79,456 26.1
Jan-Aug 711,446 622,661 14.3
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-June* 565.3 459.9 22.9
* Latest provisional central bank data
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 132.325 rupees)
