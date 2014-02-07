Feb 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 32.6
percent year-on-year in January, government data showed on
Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 57th
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009.
Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also peaked last year. [ID:
nL3N0KJ193]
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
January 146,575* 110,543 32.6
* Provisional
Arrivals in the last two years:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 1,274,593 1,005,605 26.7
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Nov* 1,119.6 905.3 23.7
* Latest provisional central bank data
Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln)
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
Jan-December 1,038.7* 830.3 25.1
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.635 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)