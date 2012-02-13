COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals jumped 15.7 percent in January from a year earlier, with visitor totals climbing every month on a year-on-year basis since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009 despite global downturn. Visitors in January jumped to 85,874 from 74,197 in the same month last year. In 2011, they jumped 30.8 percent to a record 855,975 from a year earlier, beating Sri Lanka's previous record of 654,476 in 2010, data from the tourism board shows. The government is targeting annual revenue of $2.75 billion by 2016 from 2.5 million expected visitors attracted by Sri Lanka's beaches, hills and religious and historic sites, while aiming for $3 billion in foreign direct investment. Tourists from Western Europe jumped 11.9 percent to 36,497, accounting for 42 percent of the total tourists, while visitors from South Asia jumped 7.3 percent to 19,209, accounting for 22 percent of the total. The island nation's tourism board expects 950,000 tourists in 2012 with a revenue of more than $1 billion, more than 20 percent from last year's estimated $800 million. Last year, arrivals grew by 46 percent. The island's tourism industry drew $1.2 billion for investment in the first half of 2011. Tourism revenue, which jumped 64.8 percent in 2010 to a record $575.9 million, has risen 46.7 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 from a year earlier to $735.7 million, central bank data shows. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) January 85,874 74,197 15.7 * The hotel and travel index on the Colombo Stock Exchange has risen nearly fourfold since the end of the war. * Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1=115.30 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ramya Venugoal)