COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lanka's tourist
arrivals jumped 27 percent in February from a year earlier, with
visitor totals climbing every month on a year-on-year basis
since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009 in spite of the
global economic slowdown.
Visitors in February recorded 83,549 from 65,797 in the same
month last year and arrivals were up 21 percent in the first two
months of the year compared to the same period last year.
In 2011, arrivals jumped 30.8 percent to a record 855,975
from a year earlier, beating Sri Lanka's previous record of
654,476 in 2010, data from the tourism board shows.
The government is targeting annual revenue of $2.75 billion
by 2016 from 2.5 million expected visitors attracted by Sri
Lanka's beaches, hills and religious and historic sites.
Western Europeans, who account for more than 40 percent of
the total arrivals to the island nation, jumped 23.4 percent to
38,364, while visitors from East Asia jumped 47.4 percent to
10,256 and South Asia rose 14.1 percent to 15,504 in the month.
The island nation's tourism board expects 950,000 tourists
in 2012 with a revenue of more than $1 billion, more than 20
percent from last year's estimated $800 million.
Last year, arrivals grew by 46 percent. The island's tourism
industry drew $1.2 billion for investment in the first half of
2011.
Tourism revenue jumped 44.2 percent to a record $830.3
million last year after gaining 64.8 percent in 2010 to $575.9
million, central bank data shows.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
January 83,549 65,797 27.0
Jan-Feb 169,423 139,994 21.0
* Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1=123.50 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)