Oct 11 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 26.2
percent year-on-year in September, government data showed on
Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 53nd
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
September 89,761 71,111 26.2
Jan-Sept 801,210 693,772 15.5
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-July* 674.1 560.4 20.3
* Latest provisional central bank data
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 131.150 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)