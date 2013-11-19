Nov 19 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 27.9
percent year-on-year in October, government data showed on
Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 54th
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
October 102,805 80,379 27.9
Jan-Oct 904,015 774,015 16.8
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Sept* 883.1 711.1 24.2
* Latest provisional central bank data
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 131.125 rupees)
