COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in May jumped 17.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) May 57,506 48,943 17.5 Jan-May 387,622 327,902 18.2 Jan-Dec 855,975 The island nation's tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than last year's $830.3 million. Revenue from tourism has risen 26 percent to $340 million in the first four months of 2012 from the same period last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)