COLOMBO, July 13 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in June jumped 21.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 38 months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) June 65,245 53,636 21.6 Jan-June 452,867 381,538 18.7 Jan-Dec 855,975 The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012, yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than last year's record $830.3 million. Revenue from tourism rose 26 percent to $399.3 million in the first five months of 2012 from the same period last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 133.65 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)