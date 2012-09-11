COLOMBO, Sept 11 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in August rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 40 months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) August 79,456 72,463 9.7 Jan-Aug 622,661 537,787 15.8 Jan-Dec 855,975 The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012, yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, up from last year's record $830.3 million. Revenue from tourism rose 24.2 percent to $560.4 million in the first seven months of 2012 from the same period last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 132.375 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez;Editing by Ram Mohan)