COLOMBO, Nov 15 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals
jumped 15.5 percent in October from a year earlier, government
data showed on Thursday.
The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 42
months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
October 80,379 69,563 15.5
Jan-Oct 774,151 667,569 16.0
Jan-Dec 855,975
The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012,
yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, up from last year's
record $830.3 million.
Revenue from tourism rose 24.2 percent to $711.1 million in
the first nine months of 2012 from the same period last year.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1 = 130.2750 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)