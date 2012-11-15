COLOMBO, Nov 15 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals jumped 15.5 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 42 months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) October 80,379 69,563 15.5 Jan-Oct 774,151 667,569 16.0 Jan-Dec 855,975 The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012, yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, up from last year's record $830.3 million. Revenue from tourism rose 24.2 percent to $711.1 million in the first nine months of 2012 from the same period last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 130.2750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)