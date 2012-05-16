COLOMBO, May 16 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in April edged up 9 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, with annual visitor numbers having risen every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) April 69,591 63,835 9.0 Jan-April 330,116 278,975 18.3 Jan-Dec 855,975 The island nation's tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20.4 percent higher than last year's $830.3 million. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 128.7500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Pullin)