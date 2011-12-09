COLOMBO Dec 9 Sri Lanka's trade deficit jumped 137.4 percent to $905.2 million in September from $381.4 million in the same month last year, the central bank said on Friday.

September imports rose 61.3 percent to $1.76 billion compared to $1.09 billion a year earlier. Exports gained 20.4 percent to $853.8 million, compared to $708.9 million a year ago.

The trade deficit in the first three quarters of 2011 widened 93.6 percent to $6.87 billion. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)