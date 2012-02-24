US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit doubled to a record $9.74 billion in 2011 year-on-year as increased imports of oil, consumer goods and capital items outpaced growth in exports, the central bank said on Friday.
The trade gap in December widened 43.5 percent year-on-year to a record $1 billion.
Imports for the full year jumped 50.4 percent to a record $20.23 billion, while exports gained 22.4 percent to $10.49 billion.
The imports rose 33.7 percent in December to $1.91 billion, while exports rose 24.3 percent to $905.5 million.
The island nation's foreign exchange reserves, which the central bank spent to defend the rupee currency, fell 3.9 percent to $5.96 billion from $6.2 billion a month ago. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.