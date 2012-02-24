COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit doubled to a record $9.74 billion in 2011 year-on-year as increased imports of oil, consumer goods and capital items outpaced growth in exports, the central bank said on Friday.

The trade gap in December widened 43.5 percent year-on-year to a record $1 billion.

Imports for the full year jumped 50.4 percent to a record $20.23 billion, while exports gained 22.4 percent to $10.49 billion.

The imports rose 33.7 percent in December to $1.91 billion, while exports rose 24.3 percent to $905.5 million.

The island nation's foreign exchange reserves, which the central bank spent to defend the rupee currency, fell 3.9 percent to $5.96 billion from $6.2 billion a month ago. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)