COLOMBO Dec 6 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 6.7 percent to $810.1 million in October from $867.9 million in the same month last year, helping the island-nation's deficit to fall in the first 10 months, the central bank data showed on Thursday.

October imports fell 10.1 percent to $1.58 billion from $1.76 billion a year earlier. Exports declined 13.4 percent to $770.4 million, compared with $889.1 million a year ago.

The trade deficit in the first 10 months of 2012 narrowed 1 percent year-on-year to $7.59 billion, the bank said.

Central bank data also showed foreign direct investment, including loans to state-run Board of Investment companies, fell 9.4 percent to $614.7 million in the first nine months of 2012. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)