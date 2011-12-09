COLOMBO, Dec 9 Sri Lanka's trade deficit in September jumped 137.4 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday. The following table shows the island nation's trade performance in September. Trade performance in September 2011: Sept '11 Sept '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 853.8 708.9 20.4 Imports 1,759.1 1,090.3 61.3 Balance of trade (905.2) (381.4) 137.4 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Sept '11 Jan-Sept '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 7,819.9 6,125.4 27.7 Imports 14,685.0 9,671.1 51.8 Balance of trade (6,865.1) (3,545.7) 93.6 Surplus/(deficit) - By end-September, gross official reserves were at $7.1 billion, down 11.9 percent from $8.05 billion at the end of August and sufficient to finance 4.6 months of imports. - Inflows into government coffers in the first nine months have risen 67.8 percent to $3.43 billion compared to the same period a year ago. - The island nation had a current account deficit of $3.06 billion by end-September. - Revenue from tourism jumped 40.2 percent in September to $58.4 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first nine months of 2011 rose 48.1 percent to $580.1 million, compared to a year ago. - The cost of oil imports jumped 47.8 percent in the first three quarters of 2011 to $3.31 billion due to a rise in oil prices and high volume compared to a year ago. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, edged up 3.9 percent in September to $120.3 million year-on-year and in the first nine months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to $1.09 billion year-on-year. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, jumped 25.7 percent to $3.11 billion in the January-September period year-on-year. - Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods increased 44.8 percent, 55.5 percent, and 94.3 percent respectively in the month of September compared to a year ago. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 16.2 percent to $401.6 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total remittances in the first nine months of the year have risen 25.9 percent to $3.78 billion year-on-year. ($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)