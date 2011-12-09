COLOMBO, Dec 9 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
in September jumped 137.4 percent from a year earlier, the
central bank said on Friday.
The following table shows the island nation's trade
performance in September.
Trade performance in September 2011:
Sept '11 Sept '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 853.8 708.9 20.4
Imports 1,759.1 1,090.3 61.3
Balance of trade (905.2) (381.4) 137.4
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Sept '11 Jan-Sept '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 7,819.9 6,125.4 27.7
Imports 14,685.0 9,671.1 51.8
Balance of trade (6,865.1) (3,545.7) 93.6
Surplus/(deficit)
- By end-September, gross official reserves were at
$7.1 billion, down 11.9 percent from $8.05 billion at the end of
August and sufficient to finance 4.6 months of imports.
- Inflows into government coffers in the first nine months
have risen 67.8 percent to $3.43 billion compared to the same
period a year ago.
- The island nation had a current account deficit of $3.06
billion by end-September.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 40.2 percent in September
to $58.4 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first
nine months of 2011 rose 48.1 percent to $580.1 million,
compared to a year ago.
- The cost of oil imports jumped 47.8 percent in the
first three quarters of 2011 to $3.31 billion due to a rise in
oil prices and high volume compared to a year ago.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop,
edged up 3.9 percent in September to $120.3 million year-on-year
and in the first nine months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to $1.09
billion year-on-year.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island
nation's top exports, jumped 25.7 percent to $3.11 billion in
the January-September period year-on-year.
- Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment
goods increased 44.8 percent, 55.5 percent, and 94.3 percent
respectively in the month of September compared to a year
ago.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 16.2 percent to
$401.6 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total
remittances in the first nine months of the year have risen 25.9
percent to $3.78 billion year-on-year.
($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)