COLOMBO, Dec 23 Sri Lanka's trade deficit in the first 10 months of this year surpassed the island nation's annual record high deficit of $6 billion hit in 2008 and has doubled year-on-year, the central bank data showed on Friday. The following table shows the trade performance in October. Trade performance in October 2011: Oct '11 Oct '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 882.2 927.7 (4.9) Imports 1,751.0 1,238.2 41.4 Balance of trade (868.9) (310.4) 179.9 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Oct '11 Jan-Oct '10 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 8,702.1 7,053.1 23.4 Imports 16,436.0 10,909.2 50.7 Balance of trade (7,733.9) (3,856.1) 100.6 Surplus/(deficit) - The 10-month trade deficit had already surpassed the record full-year gap of $6 billion in 2008. - Foreign direct investment in the first nine months of the year has more-than doubled to $679.3 million, from $309.7 million in the same period a year ago. - By end-October, gross official reserves were at $6.9 billion, down from $7.1 billion at the end of September and sufficient to finance 4.4 months of imports. The central bank has been heavily using the reserves to defend the rupee currency in the second half of the year. - Inflows into government coffers in the first 10 months have risen 7.5 percent to $3.51 billion compared to the same period a year ago. - The island nation's current account deficit stood at $3.25 billion by end-September. - Revenue from tourism jumped 38.7 percent in October to $88.2 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 46.7 percent to $735.7 million, compared to a year ago. - The cost of oil imports jumped 48.5 percent in the first 10 months of 2011 to $3.68 billion due to a rise in oil prices and high volume compared to a year ago. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 12.1 percent in October to $127.4 million year-on-year, but edged up 1.4 percent to $1.22 billion in the first 10 months of 2011 compared to a year ago. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, jumped 24.2 percent to $3.47 billion in the January-October period year-on-year. - Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods increased 24.8 percent, 42.7 percent, and 58.7 percent respectively in the month of October compared to a year ago. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 11.8 percent to $420.6 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total remittances in the first 10 months of the year have risen 24.3 percent to $4.2 billion year-on-year. ($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull, John Stonestreet)