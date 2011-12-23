COLOMBO, Dec 23 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
in the first 10 months of this year surpassed the island
nation's annual record high deficit of $6 billion hit in 2008
and has doubled year-on-year, the central bank data showed on
Friday.
The following table shows the trade performance in October.
Trade performance in October 2011:
Oct '11 Oct '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 882.2 927.7 (4.9)
Imports 1,751.0 1,238.2 41.4
Balance of trade (868.9) (310.4) 179.9
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Oct '11 Jan-Oct '10 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 8,702.1 7,053.1 23.4
Imports 16,436.0 10,909.2 50.7
Balance of trade (7,733.9) (3,856.1) 100.6
Surplus/(deficit)
- The 10-month trade deficit had already surpassed the
record full-year gap of $6 billion in 2008.
- Foreign direct investment in the first nine months of the
year has more-than doubled to $679.3 million, from $309.7
million in the same period a year ago.
- By end-October, gross official reserves were at $6.9
billion, down from $7.1 billion at the end of September and
sufficient to finance 4.4 months of imports. The central bank
has been heavily using the reserves to defend the rupee currency
in the second half of the year.
- Inflows into government coffers in the first 10 months
have risen 7.5 percent to $3.51 billion compared to the same
period a year ago.
- The island nation's current account deficit stood at $3.25
billion by end-September.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 38.7 percent in October to
$88.2 million year-on-year, while total revenue in the first 11
months of 2011 rose 46.7 percent to $735.7 million, compared to
a year ago.
- The cost of oil imports jumped 48.5 percent in the first
10 months of 2011 to $3.68 billion due to a rise in oil prices
and high volume compared to a year ago.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
12.1 percent in October to $127.4 million year-on-year, but
edged up 1.4 percent to $1.22 billion in the first 10 months of
2011 compared to a year ago.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, jumped 24.2 percent to $3.47 billion in the
January-October period year-on-year.
- Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods
increased 24.8 percent, 42.7 percent, and 58.7 percent
respectively in the month of October compared to a year ago.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 11.8 percent to
$420.6 million in the month compared to a year ago and the total
remittances in the first 10 months of the year have risen 24.3
percent to $4.2 billion year-on-year.
($1=113.90 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull, John Stonestreet)