COLOMBO, March 26 Sri Lanka's January trade
deficit rose 49.7 percent to $965.5 million year-on-year,
central bank data showed on Monday.
The following table shows trade performance in January.
Trade performance in January 2012:
Jan '12 Jan '11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 917.7 923.0 (0.6)
Imports 1,883.3 1,567.9 20.1
Balance of trade (965.5) (644.9) 49.7
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves fell 2.5 percent to $5.81 billion
in January from $5.96 billion a month ago and were sufficient to
finance 3.4 months of imports. The central bank heavily spent
reserves to defend the rupee currency in the second half
of 2011.
- Sri Lanka suffered a record trade deficit of $9.7 bln last
year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates and allow
flexibility in the exchange rate by not intervening in the
market.
- Revenue from tourism jumped 22.9 percent in January to $88
million year-on-year.
- The cost of oil imports jumped 18.9 percent to $483.6
million in January year-on-year due to a rise in oil prices.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
19.1 percent in January to $103.9 million year-on-year.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, rose 1.6 percent to $366.6 million in January
year-on-year.
- Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods
increased 3.0 percent, 8.6 percent, and 72.4 percent
respectively in the month of January compared to a year ago.
- The island nation imported $287.7 million worth of
consumer good, $1.06 billion of intermediate goods and $523.3
million of investment goods.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 25.4 percent to $473
million in the month compared to a year ago.
($1=130.10 Sri Lankan rupees)
