COLOMBO, March 26 Sri Lanka's January trade deficit rose 49.7 percent to $965.5 million year-on-year, central bank data showed on Monday. The following table shows trade performance in January. Trade performance in January 2012: Jan '12 Jan '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 917.7 923.0 (0.6) Imports 1,883.3 1,567.9 20.1 Balance of trade (965.5) (644.9) 49.7 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves fell 2.5 percent to $5.81 billion in January from $5.96 billion a month ago and were sufficient to finance 3.4 months of imports. The central bank heavily spent reserves to defend the rupee currency in the second half of 2011. - Sri Lanka suffered a record trade deficit of $9.7 bln last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by not intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism jumped 22.9 percent in January to $88 million year-on-year. - The cost of oil imports jumped 18.9 percent to $483.6 million in January year-on-year due to a rise in oil prices. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 19.1 percent in January to $103.9 million year-on-year. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, rose 1.6 percent to $366.6 million in January year-on-year. - Imports of consumer, intermediate and investment goods increased 3.0 percent, 8.6 percent, and 72.4 percent respectively in the month of January compared to a year ago. - The island nation imported $287.7 million worth of consumer good, $1.06 billion of intermediate goods and $523.3 million of investment goods. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 25.4 percent to $473 million in the month compared to a year ago. ($1=130.10 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)