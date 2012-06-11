COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's April trade deficit edged up 2.6 percent year-on-year to $761 million, central bank data showed on Monday. The following table shows trade performance in April. Trade performance in April 2012: April'12 April'11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 680.1 748.6 (9.2) Imports 1,441.0 1,490.3 (3.3) Balance of trade (761.0) (741.7) 2.6 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Apr 2012 Jan-Apr 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 3,313.8 3,419.4 (3.1) Imports 6,633.6 5,928.2 11.9 Balance of trade (3,319.9) (2,508.9) 32.3 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves edge up 1.9 percent to $5.84 billion by end-April from $5.73 billion the previous month, and were sufficient to finance 3.3 months of imports. - Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates, restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism rose 15.8 percent year-on-year in April to $71.7 million, while it gained 25.7 percent to $340 million in the first four months of 2012 compared to the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports rose 7.5 percent to $362.2 million in April year-on-year while it jumped 34.3 percent to $1.79 billion in the first four months due to a rise in oil prices. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 9.3 percent year-on-year in April to $88.7 million and it recorded a 11.7 percent drop to $421.1 million in Jan-April. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 2.2 percent to $295.5 million in April. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 12.9 percent and 7.6 percent respectively in April, while investment goods rose 19.6 percent compared to a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $242 million worth of consumer goods, $839.1 million of intermediate goods and $359 million of investment goods in April. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 14.5 percent to $475.2 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Foreign direct investment has recorded $313 million through to end-May 2012, while portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $182 million on a net basis in the first five months. - Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and bonds recorded $496 million in the first five months. ($1=130.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)