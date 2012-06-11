COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's April trade deficit
edged up 2.6 percent year-on-year to $761 million, central bank
data showed on Monday.
The following table shows trade performance in April.
Trade performance in April 2012:
April'12 April'11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 680.1 748.6 (9.2)
Imports 1,441.0 1,490.3 (3.3)
Balance of trade (761.0) (741.7) 2.6
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Apr 2012 Jan-Apr 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 3,313.8 3,419.4 (3.1)
Imports 6,633.6 5,928.2 11.9
Balance of trade (3,319.9) (2,508.9) 32.3
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves edge up 1.9 percent to $5.84
billion by end-April from $5.73 billion the previous month, and
were sufficient to finance 3.3 months of imports.
- Sri Lanka recorded a peak trade deficit of $9.7 billion
last year, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates,
restricting credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange
rate by refraining from intervening in the
market.
- Revenue from tourism rose 15.8 percent year-on-year in
April to $71.7 million, while it gained 25.7 percent to $340
million in the first four months of 2012 compared to the same
period last year.
- The cost of oil imports rose 7.5 percent to $362.2 million
in April year-on-year while it jumped 34.3 percent to $1.79
billion in the first four months due to a rise in oil prices.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell
9.3 percent year-on-year in April to $88.7 million and it
recorded a 11.7 percent drop to $421.1 million in Jan-April.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, fell 2.2 percent to $295.5 million in April.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 12.9
percent and 7.6 percent respectively in April, while investment
goods rose 19.6 percent compared to a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $242 million worth of consumer goods,
$839.1 million of intermediate goods and $359 million of
investment goods in April.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 14.5 percent to
$475.2 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Foreign direct investment has recorded $313 million
through to end-May 2012, while portfolio investments to the
Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $182 million
on a net basis in the first five months.
- Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and
bonds recorded $496 million in the first five months.
($1=130.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)
