COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 33.8 percent year-on-year to $534.6 million in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Falling exports outpaced falling imports in July as a result of flexible exchange rate and tight monetary policies adopted earlier in the year to contain the external deficits, according to the central bank. The following table shows trade performance in July. Trade performance in July 2012: July '12 July '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 794.4 962.1 (17.4) Imports 1,329.1 1,769.8 (24.9) Balance of trade (534.6) (807.7) (33.8) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-July 2012 Jan-July 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 5,763.0 6,038.0 (4.6) Imports 11,112.8 11,049.9 0.6 Balance of trade (5,349.8) (5,011.9) 6.7 Surplus/(deficit) - July deficit was the lowest monthly trade deficit since February 2011. - Gross official reserves were at $7.1 billion by end-July compared to end-June's $6.05 billion. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market. - Revenue from tourism rose 23.6 percent year-on-year in July to $100.5 million, while it gained 24.2 percent to $560.4 million in the first seven months of 2012 compared to the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports fell 53 percent to $211.1 million in July year-on-year but it has risen 11.8 percent to $2.9 billion in the first seven months of 2012 due to increased oil imports for power generation in the face of a drought, which has reduced the hydro-power generation capacity. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 12.6 percent year-on-year in July to $112.8 million and it recorded a 5.5 percent drop to $794.8 million in January-July. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 14.4 percent to $328.2 million in July. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 20.9 percent and 27.4 percent respectively in July. Investment goods imports also fell 20.6 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $237.4 million worth of consumer goods, $780.8 million of intermediate goods and $308.4 million of investment goods in July. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 14.4 percent to $475 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Foreign direct investment stood at $451.7 million through to end-June 2012, while portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange has also increased to $205.1 million on a net basis in the fist seven months of the year. - Net foreign inflows into government's treasury bills and bonds stood at $1.73 billion in the first seven months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.17 billion during the first seven months of 2012. ($1=132.275 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)