COLOMBO, Oct 25 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 4.3 percent year-on-year to $921.1 million in August, central bank data showed on Thursday. Falling exports outpaced declining imports in August with the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of this year. The following table shows trade performance in August. Trade performance in August 2012: Aug '12 Aug '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 828.9 954.2 (13.1) Imports 1,750.0 1,837.0 ( 4.7) Balance of trade (921.1) (882.9) 4.3 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Aug 2012 Jan-Aug 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 6,591.9 6,992.2 (5.7) Imports 12,858.7 12,887.0 (0.2) Balance of trade (6,266.8) (5,894.8) 6.3 Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $7.05 billion by end-August compared with end-July's $7.1 billion. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market since early this year. - Revenue from tourism rose 16.4 percent year-on-year in August to $81.8 million, while it gained 23.1 percent to $642.2 million in the first eight months of 2012 compared with the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports rose 0.8 percent to $496.6 million in August year-on-year and 9.9 percent to $3.4 billion in the first eight months of 2012. Oil imports for power generation increased after a drought reduced hydro-power generation capacity. The cost of importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude oil import from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, fell 32.7 percent year-on-year in August to $95.7 million and recorded a 9.4 percent drop to $890.5 million in January-August. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 3.9 percent to $358.8 million in August. It fell 3.7 percent to $2.67 billion in the first eight months. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 22.9 percent and 5.2 percent respectively in August. Imports of investment goods rose 9.9 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $224.7 million worth of consumer goods, $1.08 billion of intermediate goods and $444.7 million of investment goods in August. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 6.9 percent to $490.1 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange increased to $250 million on a net basis in the first nine months of the year. - Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills and bonds stood at $1.87 billion in the first eight months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.29 billion during the first eight months of 2012. ($1=130.075 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)