COLOMBO, Nov 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
narrowed 43.3 percent year-on-year to $513.1 million in
September, central bank data showed on Monday.
Falling imports outpaced declining exports in September with
the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible
exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and
current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade
since the second quarter of this year.
The following table shows trade performance in September.
Trade performance in September 2012:
Sept '12 Sept '11 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 801.5 858.4 (6.6)
Imports 1,314.7 1,762.6 (25.4)
Balance of trade (513.1) (904.3) (43.3)
Surplus/(deficit)
Jan-Sep 2012 Jan-Sep 2011 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 7,393.4 7,850.5 (5.8)
Imports 14,173.4 14,649.6 (3.3)
Balance of trade (6,779.9) (6,799.1) (0.3)
Surplus/(deficit)
- The cumulative year-on-year trade deficit declined for the
first time since December 2009.
- Gross official reserves were at $7.05 billion by
end-September, steady from a month ago.
- Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the
central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit
growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining
from intervening in the market since early this
year.
- Revenue from tourism rose 17.9 percent year-on-year in
September to $68.8 million, while it gained 22.6 percent to
$711.1 million in the first nine months of 2012 compared with
the same period last year.
- The cost of oil imports declined 3.9 percent to $320.2
million in September year-on-year. But it has risen 8.6 percent
to $3.72 billion in the first nine months of 2012. Oil imports
for power generation increased after a drought reduced
hydro-power generation capacity. The cost of importing refined
oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude
oil import from Iran.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, gained
16.2 percent year-on-year in September to $141.1 million, but
has recorded a 6.6 percent drop to $1.03 billion in
January-September.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's
top exports, fell 9.2 percent to $303 million in September. It
has fallen 4.3 percent to $2.97 billion in the first nine
months.
- Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 32.1
percent and 18.8 percent respectively in September. Imports of
investment goods declined 36 percent from a year ago.
- Sri Lanka imported $206.1 million worth of consumer goods,
$824.8 million of intermediate goods and $280 million of
investment goods in September.
- Workers' remittances from abroad rose 27.3 percent to
$511.2 million in the month compared with a year ago.
- Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange
increased to $249.8 million on a net basis in the first nine
months of the year.
- Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills
and bonds stood at $1.95 billion in the first nine months of the
year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.4
billion during the first the same period compared to 2011.
($1=130.35 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)