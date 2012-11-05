COLOMBO, Nov 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 43.3 percent year-on-year to $513.1 million in September, central bank data showed on Monday. Falling imports outpaced declining exports in September with the central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early this year to curb the trade and current account deficit, resulting in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of this year. The following table shows trade performance in September. Trade performance in September 2012: Sept '12 Sept '11 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 801.5 858.4 (6.6) Imports 1,314.7 1,762.6 (25.4) Balance of trade (513.1) (904.3) (43.3) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Sep 2012 Jan-Sep 2011 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 7,393.4 7,850.5 (5.8) Imports 14,173.4 14,649.6 (3.3) Balance of trade (6,779.9) (6,799.1) (0.3) Surplus/(deficit) - The cumulative year-on-year trade deficit declined for the first time since December 2009. - Gross official reserves were at $7.05 billion by end-September, steady from a month ago. - Last year's record $9.7 billion trade deficit prompted the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market since early this year. - Revenue from tourism rose 17.9 percent year-on-year in September to $68.8 million, while it gained 22.6 percent to $711.1 million in the first nine months of 2012 compared with the same period last year. - The cost of oil imports declined 3.9 percent to $320.2 million in September year-on-year. But it has risen 8.6 percent to $3.72 billion in the first nine months of 2012. Oil imports for power generation increased after a drought reduced hydro-power generation capacity. The cost of importing refined oil products also went up after US sanctions restricted crude oil import from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main agricultural crop, gained 16.2 percent year-on-year in September to $141.1 million, but has recorded a 6.6 percent drop to $1.03 billion in January-September. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, fell 9.2 percent to $303 million in September. It has fallen 4.3 percent to $2.97 billion in the first nine months. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 32.1 percent and 18.8 percent respectively in September. Imports of investment goods declined 36 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $206.1 million worth of consumer goods, $824.8 million of intermediate goods and $280 million of investment goods in September. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 27.3 percent to $511.2 million in the month compared with a year ago. - Portfolio investments to the Colombo Stock Exchange increased to $249.8 million on a net basis in the first nine months of the year. - Net foreign inflows into the government's treasury bills and bonds stood at $1.95 billion in the first nine months of the year, while long-term inflows to the government amounted to $2.4 billion during the first the same period compared to 2011. ($1=130.35 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)