COLOMBO, April 2 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 24 percent to $780.4 million in January from $1.03 billion in the same month last year, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

January exports slumped 18.2 percent to $726.7 million compared to $888.2 million a year earlier while imports declined 21.3 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.92 billion in the same month a year ago.

The trade deficit narrowed 4.1 percent to $9.31 billion in 2012 from $9.71 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)