COLOMBO May 2 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 16.3 percent to $635.7 million in February from $759.7 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.
February exports fell 2.9 percent to $797.5 million compared with $821 million, while imports declined 9.3 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.58 billion in the same month a year ago.
The trade deficit narrowed 20.3 percent to $1.42 billion in the first two months of 2013 from $1.79 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
