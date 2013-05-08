COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 29 percent to $704.5 million in March from $992.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as falling imports outpaced declining exports. The central bank's tight monetary policy measures and a flexible exchange rate, adopted early last year to curb trade and current account deficits, have resulted in sluggish external trade since the second quarter of 2012. The following table shows the trade performance in March and the same month last year. March '13 March '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 837.0 861.0 (2.8) Imports 1,541.5 1,853.6 (16.8) Balance of trade (704.5) (992.6) (29.0) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-March '13 Jan-March '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 2,363.2 2,570.1 (8.1) Imports 4,492.0 5,349.2 (16.0) Balance of trade (2,128.9) (2,779.1) (23.4) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.69 billion by end-March, sufficient to finance 4.4 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion and that compelled the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 16.2 percent year-on-year in March to $108 million. - The cost of fuel imports fell 28.4 percent to $380.9 million in March compared to the same month a year ago. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, edged up 1.9 percent year-on-year in March to $129.1 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, gained 5 percent to $344.5 million. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods fell 25.5 percent and 16.2 percent respectively. Imports of investment goods also fell 11.1 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $255.7 million worth of consumer goods, $924.0 million of intermediate goods and $360.8 million of investment goods in March. - Workers' remittances from abroad fell 3.4 percent to $545.5 million. - Net foreign inflows into government treasury bills and bonds edged up 4 percent to $193.1 million, while long-term loans to the government fell 32.9 percent to $133.6 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)