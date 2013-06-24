* April trade deficit widens 19.2 pct yr/yr
* Jan-April trade deficit narrows
* C.bank does not expect fresh pressure on currency
(Adds comments from c.bank governor on rupee)
COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
widened for the first time in eight months in April, but the
central bank shrugged off the likelihood of fresh pressure on
the rupee currency, which is hovering at its weakest levels in
nearly seven months.
The trade deficit widened for the first time since August
2012, expanding 19.2 percent to $825.4 million in April from
$692.6 million a year earlier.
April imports rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to $1.52
billion, the first monthly growth in 13 months, while exports
continued to contract since February 2012, falling 6.8 percent
to $696.6 million, data showed on Monday.
The signs of a possible recovery in imports come amid the
central bank's dovish monetary policy stance, and as the rupee
trades at its lowest since last December.
"The rupee won't be pressurised because of the widening
trade deficit. Now we have more inflows from tourism,
remittances, and foreign direct investments," Central Bank
Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.
"The economy has diversified a lot. Though the rupee has
weakened against the U.S. dollar, it has appreciated against
many other currencies. So, we can withstand any shocks."
The rupee has been weakening due to demand from foreign
investors who have been shifting to Sri Lanka's treasury bills
while selling longer tenure T-bonds, as a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields has prompted many offshore investors to rush to the
exits.
In April, net foreign inflows into government treasury bills
and bonds fell 16.1 percent to $144.9 million compared to the
same month a year ago, while inflows to government's long-term
loans fell 13 percent to $95.2 million.
However, the trade deficit has narrowed 14.6 percent to
$2.97 billion in the first four months of 2013 from $3.47
billion in the same period a year earlier.
"Exports are under pressure mainly because of the conditions
overseas. With the rupee weakening, there is a potential for
export growth," Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS
Securities told Reuters.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)