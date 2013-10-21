COLOMBO, Oct 21 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 24.2 percent to $698.1 million in August from $921.1 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, Exports in August hit the highest since January 2012, while imports declined in the month. The central bank has cut key monetary policy rates three times since December to boost faltering growth that hit a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year from a record high of 8.3 percent in 2011. The following table shows the trade performance in August and the same month last year. Aug '13 Aug '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 917.8 828.9 10.7 Imports 1,615.9 1,750.0 -7.7 Balance of trade (698.1) (921.1) (24.2 ) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Aug '13 Jan-Aug '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 6,436.6 6,503.1 (1.0) Imports 12,434.6 12,858.7 (3.3) Balance of trade (5,997.9) (6,355.6) (5.6) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.3 billion by end-August, steady from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 4.1 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 34.7 percent year-on-year in August to $110.2 million. - The cost of fuel imports rose 7 percent $531.3 million in August, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, jumped 49.3 percent year-on-year in August to $142.8 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, edged up 2.1 percent to $366.5 million. - Imports of consumer jumped 18.6 percent, but intermediate goods and investment goods fell 5.7 percent and 25.7 percent respectively from a year ago. - Workers' remittances from abroad jumped 16.3 percent to $570 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)