COLOMBO Jan 9 Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted 43.5 percent to $615.7 million in November from $1.09 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

November exports jumped 24.7 percent from a year earlier to $1.03 billion, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the second straight month, while imports fell 14.1 percent to $1.65 billion.

For the first 11 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 10.7 percent to $7.83 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)