COLOMBO, Jan 9 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 43.5 percent to $615.7 million in November from $1.09 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. November exports gained 24.7 percent from a year earlier to $1.03 billion, while imports fell 14.1 percent to $1.65 billion. For the first 11 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 10.7 percent to $7.83 billion from $8.77 billion a year earlier. The following table shows the trade performance in November and the same month last year. Nov '13 Nov '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 1,031.8 827.6 24.7 Imports 1,647.5 1,918.1 (14.1) Balance of trade (615.7) (1,090.5) (43.5) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Nov '13 Jan-Nov '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 9,400.1 8,902.6 5.6 Imports 17,231.4 17,670.4 (2.5) Balance of trade (7,831.3) (8,767.8) (10.7) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.9 billion by end-November, falling 2.82 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 4.5 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in November to $120.4 million. - The cost of fuel imports fell 24.1 percent to $441 million in November, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 14.4 percent year-on-year in November to $144.1 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 35 percent to $491.4 million. - Imports of consumer goods rose 10.9 percent year-on-year, while intermediate goods and investment goods fell 17.3 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 22 percent to $599.3 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)