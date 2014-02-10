COLOMBO, Feb 10 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 19.2 percent to a three-year low of $7.61 billion in 2013 from $9.42 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday. Exports in 2013 gained 6.3 percent from a year earlier to $10.39 billion. Imports fell 6.2 percent to $17.99 billion after a total downward revision of $783 million to monthly import data from June to November, the data showed. The central bank's head of economic research department, Swarna Gunaratne, said revision was done to the provisional monthly import numbers after receiving the final data. The following table shows the trade performance in December and the full year of 2013. Dec '13 Dec '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 986.1 871.0 13.2 Imports 1,551.1 1,519.8 2.1 Balance of trade (565.0) (648.9) (12.9) Surplus/(deficit) Jan-Dec '13 Jan-Dec '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 10,386.2 9,773.5 6.3 Imports 17,999.2 19,190.2 (6.2) Balance of trade (7,613.0) (9,416.7) (19.2) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $7.2 billion by end-December, rising 4.35 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 4-1/2 months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 26.8 percent year-on-year in December to $169.3 million. - The cost of fuel imports rose 21.4 percent in December to $453.6 million, compared with the same month a year earlier, but it fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from the record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in December to $148.4 million, showing a 9.2 percent rise in total earnings to a record $1.54 billion in 2013. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 26.9 percent to $453.9 million in December. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods rose 25.8 percent year-on-year and intermediate goods rose 6.7 percent, while investment goods fell 22.5 percent. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 15 percent to $636.3 million in December. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities rose 11.3 percent to $2.41 billion in 2013 year-on-year, while inflows into government's long-term loans fell 6.7 percent last year from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)